BUSINESS UPDATES: The Grove, Staples

Two business updates from the WSB inbox:

THE GROVE: From general manager John Coney at West Seattle’s only hotel/motel, in The Triangle:

Just letting you know that The Grove is open for anyone needing a room for a few days. We have lowered our rates to help out in this difficult time. We are all practicing safe distancing, wearing masks, cleaning everything with disinfectant cleaner and do our own laundry in house so it’s not being touched by anyone off property. If anyone just needs to get a way for a few days, they can call or drop by.

The Grove is locally owned, at 3512 SW Alaska, 206-937-9920.

STAPLES: From general manager Deena Knapton at the Westwood Village Staples:

I wanted to let you know that Staples has been deemed an essential business; we are open and ready to serve our community. We see it as a privilege and a large responsibility to continue serving our community. As such, we’ve compiled a few services to specifically help the restaurant industry and provide just a little more relief. Local restaurants can immediately take advantage of 250 free full-color menus from our in-store Print & Marketing department, as well as free full-color CDC health awareness posters and complimentary faxing, scanning, and computer workstation services. We are also offering curbside pickup to all customers for any orders from our print center and for products from our floor. In addition, we are excited to share that Staples stores (are) accepting donations of the following types of personal protective equipment (PPE) for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals: unused N95 respirator face masks, disposable face masks, face-shields, goggles and eye shields, and isolation or surgical gowns. If you have any of the above, please drop it off at the Westwood Village Staples store or any Staples location and we will get it in the hands of our heroes. Check out cmnh.com/staples for additional information.

We checked – Seattle Children’s Hospital is the nearest CMN hospital.

