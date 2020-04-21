BUSINESS UPDATES: Potter Construction; Westwood Village QFC

Two more business updates this afternoon:

POTTER CONSTRUCTION: Above are Gary Potter, proprietor of Potter Construction (a longtime WSB sponsor), and Renee Vo of Washington Federal. We photographed them this morning at the WF Morgan Junction branch, where Potter was receiving his check for a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Though the program is already maxed out – awaiting an additional allotment from Congress – he told us he found out his company had been approved for a PPP loan the same day it was announced the program had run out of money. His company had several projects in progress when they shut down on governor’s orders a month ago; the funding will help him continue to retain his staff, who will resume those projects when construction businesses get the green light to resume work.

WESTWOOD VILLAGE QFC: We usually publish a grocery-store update on Saturdays but this is notable enough to get the word out now: The store just joined the list of those offering a pickup service. From the announcement sent to us:

This service is being rolled out at most QFC locations in response to the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, to offer more piece of mind for older and at-risk population, or anyone who doesn’t want to shop in store. Customers order online, we shop, you drive up and we put the groceries in your trunk,-all done. All our pickers have been trained to pick the best and freshest product on our shelves. If something ordered is out of product we are able to find appropriate substitutions and price match to original item. This service typically does have a service fee, but is waived during the stay-at-home order along with our bag fee.

We haven’t heard yet whether the chain’s Junction store has, or will have, this service too.