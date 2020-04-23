BUSINESS UPDATES: O’Nelll Plumbing discount; PCC online cooking classes

Two updates from local businesses that are both longtime WSB sponsors:

O’NEILL PLUMBING DISCOUNT: Noticing that plumbing problem more now that you’re working at home? Here’s the Morgan Junction-based plumbing company’s offer:

West Seattle’s own O’Neill Plumbing is currently offering 30% OFF for all West Seattle residents on Service Calls through the end of May. They know that with layoffs, bridge closures, and everyone staying at home, times are tougher these days. For more than 103 years, O’Neill Plumbing has been calling West Seattle home and they will continue to be here for their neighbors. And with the bridge closed, they most likely can be there faster than anyone else. They appreciate your support and they look forward to seeing you out and about soon. Stay safe, West Seattle. and save 30% by calling O’Neill Plumbing @ 206-932-5283.

PCC ONLINE COOKING CLASSES: From PCC Community Markets:

As spending more time at home becomes a new normal, a lot of us are looking for fun, lighthearted (virtual!) events to take our minds off things. PCC Community Markets is here to help. The co-op will be holding online cooking demonstrations through Zoom for just $25. With demos like ‘One-Hour Bagels’ and ‘Thai Flavors at Home’, students will have the opportunity take a peek inside PCC instructors’ home kitchens as they share personal stories and tips while they demonstrate flavorful dishes that can be created after class. Recipes will be shared in advance, so students have the opportunity to gather ingredients and prepare questions for the instructor. A recorded version will be available afterwards to reference at any time!

Upcoming classes include pizza and bagels as well as international cuisines.