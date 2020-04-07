BUSINESS UPDATES: Click! Design That Fits, Alair

Two more West Seattle business updates this morning:

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS: This longtime WSB sponsor just announced:

Permission granted! You know that old saying about permission and forgiveness? Well… we did exactly the opposite of what it says. We asked the state for permission to ship orders. And they said YES.

We’ll be shipping twice weekly, are doing free contact-less deliveries within West Seattle (orders $50+) and free shipping on orders over $75.

Our web store will continue to be updated with in-stock goodies and we’re always available by email or IG DM. We’ve also got a brand spankin’ new Gift Helper form for personalized gift suggestions, the next best thing to being together in the store :).

Rick Moreno continues as our featured artist. The entire gallery of work is online for a little virtual Art Walking and we now have prints available upon request too!