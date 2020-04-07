BUSINESS UPDATES: Click! Design That Fits, Alair

Two more West Seattle business updates this morning:
CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS: This longtime WSB sponsor just announced:
Permission granted! You know that old saying about permission and forgiveness? Well… we did exactly the opposite of what it says. We asked the state for permission to ship orders. And they said YES.
We’ll be shipping twice weekly, are doing free contact-less deliveries within West Seattle (orders $50+) and free shipping on orders over $75.
Our web store will continue to be updated with in-stock goodies and we’re always available by email or IG DM. We’ve also got a brand spankin’ new Gift Helper form for personalized gift suggestions, the next best thing to being together in the store :).
Rick Moreno continues as our featured artist. The entire gallery of work is online for a little virtual Art Walking and we now have prints available upon request too!
ALAIR: From the South Admiral gift shop‘s proprietor Shandon Graybeal:
I have been offering local, no contact delivery and it’s been really nice to see how many people are staying home and flattening the curve. It’s also been fun to go to customer’s houses and see things like door mats that they got at Alair.
Also, we have always offered a gift concierge service and this week, we’ve been doing a lot of Easter baskets. I feel like Easter kind of snuck up on us and I have baskets, grass, and things to fill it with. People can email us at info@alairseattle.com and tell us about the kid/kids and a budget and we put something together and email them back! (We can even drop them off!)
Got a business update? Email is the best way to get it to us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
