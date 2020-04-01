BUSINESS UPDATE: Watch a movie at home while supporting West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind Admiral Theater

West Seattle’s only movie theater – the historic Admiral Theater – remains closed, but you can support its parent company Far Away Entertainment – a local group of small moviehouses – by watching a movie at home. The announcement:

Magnolia Pictures is offering THE WHISTLERS, ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND, and SLAY THE DRAGON as part of a virtual cinema program designed specifically to support our movie theaters.

Through Thursday, April 2, 100% of net proceeds from tickets sold will go back to our theaters, and beginning Friday, April 3. Far Away Entertainment will receive a typical studio 50/50 proceed split.

Tickets will range from $6.99 to $12.00.

Link to rent ‘Once Were Brothers’

Link to rent ‘The Whistlers’