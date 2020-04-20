BIZNOTE: Ski Rental Return Day at Mountain to Sound Outfitters

From Greg Whittaker of Mountain to Sound Outfitters in The Triangle:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters has a large number of Season Ski and Snowboard Rentals in the community and today we will be open to receive the Season Ski and Snowboard rentals from noon to 5.

Mountain to Sound Outfitters is open by appointment only, until the stay-at-home order is resolved. We have an inventory of Kayaks and SUPs to help you get on the water. Appointments can only be made by emailing info@m2soutfitters.com.