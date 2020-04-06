West Seattle, Washington

06

BIZNOTE: Rudy’s Barbershop files for bankruptcy, CHS reports

April 6, 2020 11:23 am
 Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

It’s been three weeks since hair salons and barber shops were completely shut down by the governor’s health order that also required restaurants and beverage businesses to shift to takeout/delivery. This morning, our friends at Capitol Hill Seattle Blog report that the Rudy’s Barbershop chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is seeking permission for a sale. Read the full CHS coverage here; CHS reports documents show Rudy’s was “struggling” even before the COVID-19 shutdown. Next month marks five years since Rudy’s opened a West Seattle location in The Triangle, at 4480 Fauntleroy Way SW.

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Rudy's Barbershop files for bankruptcy, CHS reports"

  • West Seattle Hipster April 6, 2020 (11:49 am)
    Sad for the employees, but not surprised.  Prices for basic haircuts were pretty steep.

