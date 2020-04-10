BIZ UPDATES: Viscon Cellars; Whisky Business, LLC

Two more business updates – both from the adult-beverage business. irst, from longtime WSB sponsor Viscon Cellars:
We are not open our regular hours due to our mandated inability to conduct tastings; however, we can sell bottles for home consumption.
All of our current wines are available to order on our website Visconcellars.com. Customers can place their orders and I will personally deliver..Within reason :)
Otherwise customers can have the wines shipped to them via UPS if they are outside of the Seattle area.
I am thankful to our community for coming together to support small business and helping us all learn and grow from this experience, which allows us to remain close, while we are apart.
I have spoken with many of my peers in the wine business and restaurants and even retailers that are thankful to live in this community where we can all lean on and support one another.
And a launch announcement – Whisky Business, LLC:
Hankering for something fun, interesting, and “adult” to do during quarantine? Local Certified Scotch Professional and West Seattle resident Christian Skoorsmith comes to the rescue. A perfect date-night with your quarantine partner, or even a fun solo diversion, you receive a flight of Scotch samples delivered to your door, and a group of “attendees” meets online for a professionally-led tasting: a couple hours of tasting notes, techniques, history, ecology, terroir, the whole gambit. Everything you need to deepen your enjoyment of Scotch, and taste like a professional.
Skoorsmith is the Chair of the Seattle Single-malt Society, and has been leading Scotch Tastings locally for more than a year. In the wake of Coronavirus closures and social distancing, he decided to extend the experience to a broader audience online, and pivoted his exclusive in-person events to virtual tastings. He offers a number of set “tours”: an introduction to Scotch (touring the major whisky regions of Scotland), leveling up your tasting game, a tour of specific regions: Islay, the Highlands, Speyside, and a tour of historic blends. Tastings typically last an hour and-a-half to two and-a-half hours, depending on the number of samples and the level of instruction/information desired.
