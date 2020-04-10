BIZ UPDATES: Viscon Cellars; Whisky Business, LLC

Two more business updates – both from the adult-beverage business. irst, from longtime WSB sponsor Viscon Cellars:

We are not open our regular hours due to our mandated inability to conduct tastings; however, we can sell bottles for home consumption.

All of our current wines are available to order on our website Visconcellars.com. Customers can place their orders and I will personally deliver..Within reason :)

Otherwise customers can have the wines shipped to them via UPS if they are outside of the Seattle area.

I am thankful to our community for coming together to support small business and helping us all learn and grow from this experience, which allows us to remain close, while we are apart.

I have spoken with many of my peers in the wine business and restaurants and even retailers that are thankful to live in this community where we can all lean on and support one another.