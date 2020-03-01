YOUTH SPORTS: New volleyball club in West Seattle

Just launched, the West Seattle Reign indoor-volleyball club for teens and tweens. Organizer Jennifer emailed to say:

We will host a Spring Break Clinic as well as summer clinics and practices. Information will be posted to our website as soon as details are set.

We have a 2020-2021 club season that starts in late fall.

The best way to stay connected is via our email list. Subscription options can be found at westseattlereign.com.

Any coaches out there? We’d love to hear from them too!!!!!