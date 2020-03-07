YOUTH SPORTS: How to get ready today for West Seattle Baseball Cleat Exchange tomorrow

This is still set for tomorrow … and today’s the day to drop off your swappable cleats, if you haven’t already. The 4th annual West Seattle Baseball Cleat Exchange – hosted by and at Second Gear Sports in partnership with West Seattle Baseball, West Seattle Little League, and West Seattle Girls Softball – is set for 10 am-noon Sunday.

-Bring in your clean used cleats (and any other related gear you’d like to consign) BEFORE March 8th. Then come in on during the cleat exchange and pick up a new pair.

-There will be snacks, drinks, and tons of new and used gear.

-Also don’t forget to bring in a food donation for West Seattle Food Bank!!!

SGS is at 6529 California SW in Morgan Junction – if you need to drop off cleats/gear, it’s open 10 am-6 pm today