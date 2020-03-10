What’s happening (and not happening), featuring #TurkeyTuesday

After a week without photos of The West Seattle Turkey, several have arrived in the past several days -thank you! So today’s list of what is and isn’t happening features multiple TWST photos.
First, what IS happening:
COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE: As announced Monday, West Seattleite Kevin Freitas is organizing a daily community bike ride for anyone interested. (Meet up at Les Schwab corner of Alaska/Fauntleroy)
FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The regular FCA board meeting is at 7 pm in the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room. Board members who prefer or need to attend virtually have Zoom and phone-in options. (9131 California SW)
TUESDAY TRIVIA: 8:30 pm at Admiral Pub. 21+. (2306 California SW)
FREUDIAN SLURP: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “avant-jazz” music. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
Now – from our changes, cancellations, postponements list, what’s NOT happening:
Canceled – The Whale Trail’s Orca Talk
Canceled – Rotary Club of West Seattle meeting
Canceled – Playspace at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene
Canceled – West Seattle Booster Club meeting
Canceled – South Park Neighborhood Association meeting
Canceled – Seattle Public Library events – here’s SPL’s current plan
Canceled – Senior Center of West Seattle programs/events (except what’s specified in the newest update)
Please continue sending in not only cancellations/changes but also announcements of what IS happening – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS