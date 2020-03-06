What is, and isn’t, happening on your West Seattle Friday night

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Kersti Muul)

In addition to collecting cancellations, postponements, and changes – here’s our updated, ongoing list – we are doing our best to verify what IS happening, before publishing our daily highlight lists. So here’s what we have so far:

****CONFIRMED – HAPPENING AS SCHEDULED****

WINE! The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room is open the regular 5-9 pm schedule. (5910 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER BAR: The monthly Highland Park Improvement Club Corner Bar is on, starting at 6 pm. Music by New Primitives Trio. (1116 SW Holden)

‘THE BOOK CLUB PLAY’: Second weekend for the Twelfth Night Productions play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. 7:30 pm curtain. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 13 Rabbit and Frames in Motion. 7 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: ‘Music Is the Best Fest,’ 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

We’re still checking on other events that are listed in our calendar and will add anything more that we confirm.

****TONIGHT’S CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS****

DNDA’s Destination Delridge fundraiser (announcement)

Nelson Wright, Steve Beck, & Brian Cutler @ C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), but the coffeehouse itself IS open

206-293-5302 text/voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com, for any and all info on changes – or if you want to tell us about something that IS still on – thank you!