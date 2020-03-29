West Seattle weekend scene: Unofficial mini-market

We’ve mentioned in our Sunday morning lists that some vendors from the West Seattle Farmers’ Market – which is currently closed by order of the mayor – have been coming to The Junction on Sundays (or at other times) anyway, mostly for pickups of pre-orders. Today, Kate sent photos of what she described as more of an “informal farmers’ market.”

This is the third Sunday without the official market. Farmers’ markets are described as “essential businesses” in the governor’s order from last week (see page 4), but the mayor’s order issued two weeks ago categorized those in Seattle as “permitted events” (as in, events that require special permits).