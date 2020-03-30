WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Hailstorm hits

12:39 PM: We’ve seen sun, rain, and now hail today – the photo above is how the street looked outside WSB HQ a short time ago. Could be wild weather off and on all afternoon – the forecast calls for possible thunderstorms.
P.S. For contrast – a reader near Lincoln Park shared this photo from just a few hours ago:
12:51 PM: The NWS shares a high-level view:
A look at the shower over West Seattle from the @space_needle. Several reports of small hail rolling in! #wawx pic.twitter.com/aGW0hQSoaK
