West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Hailstorm hits

March 30, 2020 12:39 pm
12:39 PM: We’ve seen sun, rain, and now hail today – the photo above is how the street looked outside WSB HQ a short time ago. Could be wild weather off and on all afternoon – the forecast calls for possible thunderstorms.

P.S. For contrast – a reader near Lincoln Park shared this photo from just a few hours ago:


12:51 PM: The NWS shares a high-level view:

  • JimP March 30, 2020 (12:52 pm)
    About the size pf pencil erasers and heavy enough to rattle my front door and turn the ground white close to Westwood Village.

