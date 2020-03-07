West Seattle Saturday: What’s happening, and not happening

(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Again today, we have a two-part list – what’s happening and what’s NOT happening. Highlights of the former:

ANNIVERSARY: New releases at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (WSB sponsor) as they celebrate 1 year in business! Open noon-10 pm. (7500 35th SW)

WINE! The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room is open the regular 2-7 pm schedule. (5910 California SW)

HOLY FAMILY SCHOOL AUCTION: 4:30-9 pm auction/dinner at Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. Ticket info here. (9615 20th SW)

CHORANDO NA CHUVA: Brazilian music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Wings and Things: Brianna Skye and the Dark Clouds, The Kelsey Sprague Band, Julia Francis, Aline and Wes. 7 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE BOOK CLUB PLAY’: Second weekend for the Twelfth Night Productions play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. 7:30 pm curtain. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: ‘Music is the Best Fest,’ night 2. 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Then overnight tonight:

(Friday night sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

SPRING FORWARD: Daylight Saving Time will arrive at 2 am Sunday – “spring forward” one hour to 3 am.

****CANCELED/POSTPONED****

CYO SPORTS: All events for this weekend are canceled.

LIBRARY EVENTS: Both the Seattle Public Library and King County Library System have canceled events/programs BUT otherwise are open.

FAMILY READING TIME: Paper Boat Booksellers has canceled today’s session.

HISTORIANS’ PRESENTATIONS: “People, Politics, and Place” conference (not in West Seattle, but 3 local historians were slated to speak) canceled.

KENYON HALL: Live music/silent film postponed, new date April 24th.

MADISON MS FUNDRAISER: Rescheduled for May 1st.

206-293-5302 text/voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com, for any and all info on cancellations/:changes – or if you want to tell us about something that IS still on – thank you!