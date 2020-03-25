West Seattle Little League’s simple request for you

Someday, it’ll be time to yell “play ball”! West Seattle Little League asks for your help in one simple way:

Request: Please do not play on the of Bar-S fields – both the infield and the outfield. The outfield has new seed planted and needs time to grow and the infield has been prepped for the season targeted to start May 11. There has been a lot of work by volunteers to keep these fields in great playing condition and need your help to keep them in great shape! Staying off the fields now allows for a great season of play in the future.

Bar-S s is at 64th and Admiral, just east of Alki Point.