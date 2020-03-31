WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Crosstrek; broken-glass break-in; scam alert

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes this afternoon:

STOLEN WHITE SUBARU: Reported by Becca:

Sadly reaching out to report that my car was stolen from our driveway last night. We live in the Gatewood neighborhood on Orchard Street. It is a 2017 white Subaru Crosstrek, WA plate BCW8406. Only thing unique is a yellow paint mark on the driver’s side mirror and expired RPZ 29 decal on the windshield.

If you see it, call 911.

BREAK-IN: Police were called to the 9400 block of 35th SW on Monday afternoon after evidence of burglary was found at a vacant, newly built home. According to the report, someone broke in by breaking a window between 8 pm Sunday and 1 pm Monday.

SCAM ALERT: Multiple WSBers have reported that scam callers are busy these days, with scams old and new. Be careful, and remind vulnerable family members not to give out their financial info. Lots of scam-alert resources out there – here’s one worth spotlighting, also containing links for reporting price-gouging and for debunking rumors.