WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen camper, quickly recovered

Sent by Shawn:

I live in Sunrise Heights and I had a small fiberglass camper stolen out of the alley sometime early morning of the 18th. I wanted to report to you that even with everything going on right now, an officer arrived about 15 minutes after I called the non-emergency line to take a report. Luckily it had a flat tire, and no spare, so he said it probably couldn’t have gotten far and may leave marks in the road. He said he’d take a quick drive around to see if he could find it. About 15 minutes later, I received a call that it had been found about a half-mile away. It was near a van that a neighbor said showed up a couple nights earlier but did not belong to anyone living nearby and was filled with stuff and had a broken window. Not sure if it was a coincidence or if it was connected but the police were having it impounded. I wanted to share how thankful and impressed I was for the quick resolution and hard work done by the SPD even with all that is going on right now.