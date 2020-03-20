WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Legacy; business burglary; 2 bicycles, dumped and likely stolen

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes this afternoon:

STOLEN CAR: From Will:

Earlier today I was leaving my apartment complex The Overlook At Westridge at 600 SW Kenyon st to go shopping for my parents when I realized someone had stolen my car from my apartments parking lot. I have contacted the police and was hoping to get any help I can spreading the word. I have attached a photo of the car; it is a black 1997 Subaru Legacy GT. The license plate is BIU3459.

Call 911 if you see it.

VAPE STORE BURGLARY: Thanks to the texter who sent the photo and asked about the police response in the 9000 block of Delridge Way SW early today:

We followed up with SPD. The vape shop was broken into around 4 am. Witnesses saw four suspects, described only as wearing hoodies and backpacks, running away northbound on 21st SW. They dropped some items along the way and left a hammer inside the store, apparently after using it to break in. Officers searched the area but no one was found.

ABANDONED BICYCLES: The photo is from Neil in North Admiral, who says they were dumped in his yard overnight:

Yours? Let us know and we will connect you.