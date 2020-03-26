West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: West Seattle saxophonist serenades neighbors

March 26, 2020 7:02 pm
Thanks to Richard in the Fairmount Park area for the video! He explains: “We are blessed in the Fairmount Park neighborhood to have an acclaimed Jazz saxophonist as one of our neighbors. Next Monday he was scheduled to play at Jazz Alley but alas we all know that is not going to happen now. Anton S. is his name and he has decided to play each night at 6 pm a solo for anyone to listen and appreciate from a safe distance, like on my porch. I hope … other muscians in other neighborhoods might be inspired to do same. Community, neighbors, safe personal distancing … We can beat this virus!

  • colleen March 26, 2020 (7:18 pm)
    How super cool is this… so refreshing and touching!!! I will swing by at 6 pm just to listen. 

  • WS resident March 26, 2020 (8:05 pm)
    It’s 8:00 and I hear fireworks going off in my neighborhood.

  • Yma March 26, 2020 (8:19 pm)
    Wonderful- thank you!

