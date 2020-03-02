TUESDAY: Registration starts for Seattle Parks & Rec spring programs

Classes, lessons, leagues … if you’re interested in programs at Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities, spring registration starts tomorrow. We’re inspired to post this reminder because we’re currently at the Park District meeting and several people at our table aren’t aware of these programs. Here’s the brochure (PDF) that lists everything that’ll be offered at local city-run community centers and Southwest Pool. If something that sounds good to you requires registration, it starts at noon tomorrow!
