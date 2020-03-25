TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Wednesday watch, day 2 of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:26 AM: As announced Monday – the high-rise West Seattle Bridge is closed.

Here’s the camera view::

SDOT says the low bridge’s restrictions – buses, emergency responders, freight, Harbor Island workers – will start today.

You can use the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) instead – that’s also how to get to I-5.

Or, you can cross the Duwamish River via the South Park Bridge (map).

Metro routes are affected, too – check yours here (and note the new Reduced Schedule also applies). Taking the Water Taxi? Here’s the schedule (and it, like Metro, is currently free). Let us know if there’s different info that would help you navigate – text or voice 206-293-6302.