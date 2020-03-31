TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Tuesday watch, second week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:35 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge remains closed today, and Monday’s City Council briefing made it clear it’ll likely be closed for months.

The new Highland Park Way/Holden signal is now in operation. Meantime, the low bridge is reserved for transit, freight, emergency response, and Harbor Island access – the city hopes you’ll honor that.

The main alternative across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main route to I-5.

You also can cross the river via the South Park Bridge (map).

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

Metro routes are affected, too – check yours here (the new Reduced Schedule also applies, plus Sound Transit is reducing the 560 schedule). Also on a reduced schedule now: Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. Taking the Water Taxi? Here’s the schedule (the WT, like Metro, is currently free).

Let us know what you’re seeing on your alternate commute – comment, or text (not while at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.