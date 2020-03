(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:29 AM: Good morning. The daily cameras are above, for those still commuting, or just interested in traffic volumes.

METRO CUTS AHEAD: Most routes will be on new reduced schedules Monday; Metro expects to post those schedules tomorrow. The 125 will be entirely dropped TFN.