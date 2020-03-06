TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

West Seattle, Washington

March 6, 2020 6:57 am
6:57 AM: Good morning. Texter reports a stalled tanker truck on the EB West Seattle Bridge, and the camera shows a backup on the Spokane St. Viaduct, though there’s no word from SDOT. Meantime, WSDOT reports a crash blocking the HOV lane on NB I-5 north of the WS Bridge.

WEEKEND REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 am Sunday – that’s when we “spring forward” one hour.

7:08 AM: Another tip clarifies that the tanker is on the EB bridge at 4th. Meantime, SFD is arriving at the aforementioned I-5 crash scene (which is now blocking 2 lanes).

7:39 AM: WSDOT says that crash is now cleared.

  • Lola March 6, 2020 (8:00 am)
    At 7:15 A big double gas tanker truck was blocking the right hand lane just before the 4th ave exit.  They had hazard lights on and triangle road reflectors out.  There was also someone pulled over by a cop just after the onramp to N-B tunnel ramp.  Slow down people it is raining out today. 

