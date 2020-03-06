TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning. Texter reports a stalled tanker truck on the EB West Seattle Bridge, and the camera shows a backup on the Spokane St. Viaduct, though there’s no word from SDOT. Meantime, WSDOT reports a crash blocking the HOV lane on NB I-5 north of the WS Bridge.

WEEKEND REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 am Sunday – that’s when we “spring forward” one hour.

7:08 AM: Another tip clarifies that the tanker is on the EB bridge at 4th. Meantime, SFD is arriving at the aforementioned I-5 crash scene (which is now blocking 2 lanes).

7:39 AM: WSDOT says that crash is now cleared.