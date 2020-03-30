TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Monday watch, second week of West Seattle Bridge closure, plus bus and ferry reductions

5:40 AM: Today marks one week since the sudden shutdown of the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. (The City Council gets a briefing at 9:30 am today.)

And remember – the new Highland Park Way/Holden signal is now in operation!

Meantime, though we have yet to see enforcement, the low bridge is off-limits unless you’re transit, freight, emergency response, or working on Harbor Island. As of Sunday night, only a very small sign pointed this out at the eastbound entrance.

The main alternative across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also how to get to I-5.

Or, the South Park Bridge (map).

Metro routes are affected, too – check yours here (and remember the new Reduced Schedule also applies, plus Sound Transit is reducing the 560 schedule). Also on a reduced schedule now: Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. Taking the Water Taxi? Here’s the schedule (the WT, like Metro, is currently free).

Let us know what you’re seeing on your alternate commute – comment, or text (not while at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.