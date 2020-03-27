TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Friday watch, day 4 of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:35 AM: For the fourth day, the high-level West Seattle Bridge is closed – here’s our latest report.

No timetable for repairs yet:

The low bridge is off-limits unless you’re transit, freight, emergency response, or working on Harbor Island. (SDOT requests voluntary compliance.)

A primary alternative across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also how to get to I-5.

Or, the South Park Bridge (map).

Metro routes are affected, too – check yours here (and remember the new Reduced Schedule also applies). Taking the Water Taxi? Here’s the schedule (the WT, like Metro, is currently free). Let us know what you’re seeing on your alternate commute – comment, or text (not while at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.