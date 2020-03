12:54 PM: Thanks for the tips/pics – SW Genesee east of Avalon is blocked because of truck trouble. We just went by – westbound traffic is getting through but an officer is diverting EB vehicles at the top of the hill.

1:10 PM: Radio communication indicates only “local traffic” and buses are being allowed through, so we’d advise avoiding TFN. The cleanup is estimated to need at least another hour.