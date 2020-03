2:38 PM: Police and fire are arriving at what was dispatched as a flipped-vehicle crash at 35th/Trenton. Avoid the area.

2:49 PM: Actually a vehicle-on-side crash, and it’s closer to Henderson. 35th is closed between Tremton and Henderson until this is cleared. Police tell us the driver got out of the vehicle and is not seriously hurt. At least one parked vehicle was damaged.