THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Still wandering Gatewood on this #TurkeyTuesday

A #TurkeyTuesday full of more sightings of The West Seattle Turkey in Gatewood, where it has been since at least Friday. Today started with this video – listen closely to hear The Turkey, as well as Ben’s narration, from near the Thistle stairway:

A bit later, Tanya sent this photo from 39th/Kenyon:

Please be watchful if you’re driving – The Turkey likes to walk in the street, as seen in Dave‘s photo from 39th/Austin:

That’s also where Jessica got this picturesque view also featuring blossoms:

Susan and Jerry got a backyard visit:

From Leslie near 35th/Webster



And this one came in last night but we can’t resist the Napping Turkey … from Mike near 44th and Southern:

If you’re new here – readers have been reporting turkey sightings since tt first showed up (in Arbor Heights) 11 months ago.