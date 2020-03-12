THE LIST: What’s happening – West Seattle Art Walk! – and not happening, for your Thursday

(Ruby-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Kersti Muul)

Our list of what’s happening today starts with the West Seattle Art Walk, with local businesses opening their doors “5 pm to late” every second Thursday to feature artists. Here’s the mzp/venue list (PDF); here’s a list of highlights via the WSAW website.

Also during the Art Walk, VAIN (4513 California SW; WSB spomsor) will feature West Seattle jewelry artist Nani O. Pratt, 5-8 pm.

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY UPDATE: Libraries are open but all branches are closing at 6 tonight “because of staffing shortages.”

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Yes, it’s open. Noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Yes, it’s open. 5-8 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all genres. No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

‘SAINT JOAN’: Opening night for the new play at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

Now – what’s not happening (from our full cancellations, postponements, changes list):

CANCELED – Playspace at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene

CANCELED – Words, Writers, Southwest Stories

CANCELED – Optimum Life Wellness Fair at Brookdale West Seattle

Please continue sending in not only cancellations/changes but also announcements of what IS happening – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – business info welcome too – thank you!