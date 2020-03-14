THE LIST: What is, and isn’t, happening on your West Seattle Saturday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

It’s been a long week. Now – the final weekend of winter. Here’s what’s happening, followed by what’s not happening:

GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) is continuing with its weekly free group runs, like this one. Meet at the shop by 8 am. (2743 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: Meeting at 9 am via Zoom – info here.

WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: Organizer Timothy won’t be there, but you can be – 9 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, He shares the COVID-19 safety recs from Disc NW. (34th & Myrtle)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Last scheduled weekend for sales. Buy yours online!

WINE: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room is open, 2-7 pm. (5910 California SW)

DAMON BUXTON: Guitarist at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. All ages. No cover. (5612 Californa SW)

RECORD RELEASE: Sweet Jesus at The Skylark, 8 pm doors, 9 pm music. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS: Danceable country classics at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Next, from our our cancellations, postponements, changes page):

CLOSED – City and county libraries

CLOSED – Community centers, pools, other Seattle Parks facilities

CANCELED – Family Reading Time at Paper Boat Booksellers

CANCELED – Seattle CYO Athletics games

CANCELED – Middle-school (SPS) basketball playoffs

CANCELED – Free Tax Help

CANCELED – Northwest Symphony Orchestra concert

CANCELED – Live music at Pacific Room

CANCELED – Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade (which had had some WS participants)

POSTPONED – Magical Strings at Kenyon Hall (new date – June 27th)

POSTPONED – West Side Presbyterian Garage Sale (new dates are June 5 & 6)

POSTPONED – Pathfinder K-8 PTSA fundraiser (new date = May 15th)

Please continue sending in not only cancellations/changes but also announcements of what IS happening – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – business info welcome too – thank you!