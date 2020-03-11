THE LIST: Happening, and not happening, on your West Seattle Wednesday

(Seals at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, photographed by Stewart L.)

Again today and TFN, our daily list is in two parts. First, what IS happening today/tonight:

‘EARLY DESIGN’ SITE WALK: We verified this morning that this IS still happening at 6056 41st SW- it’s an outdoor event: 11 am “early design outreach” site walk, at this location proposed for two small apartment buildings, as previewed here. (41st/Graham)

COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE: Second day for this ride, all welcome – meet at 4 pm on the Les Schwab corner. (Fauntleroy/Alaska)

PING-PONG: 7 pm at Admiral Pub, weekly tournament. 21+. (2306 California SW)

‘SAINT JOAN’: Pay-what-you-can preview night, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest. (4711 California SW)

ONLINE ‘CORONAVIRUS SUPPORT GROUP’: Counselor Eileen Dey Wurst is starting this twice weekly, 7:30 pm Wednesdays and 6 pm Sundays:

Let’s join online with Zoom and spend some time in a safe and supportive space checking in about our experience of the last week followed by a calming meditation for ourselves, our community and the globe.

Go here to join.

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, live music with Joe Doria’s McTuff featuring Esshan Karimi and Cole Schuster. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

(Tuesday afternoon clouds over the Olympics, photographed by Lynn Hall)

What’s NOT happening – from our changes, cancellations, postponements list:

CANCELED – Running Start info session at West Seattle High School

CANCELED – 34th District Democrats‘ meeting

CANCELED – Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting

CANCELED – Poetry/Storytelling @ C & P Coffee

CANCELED – American Legion Post 160 meeting

CANCELED – Seattle Public Library events – here’s SPL’s current plan

CANCELED – Senior Center of West Seattle programs/events (except what’s specified in the newest update)

CANCELED – Some Seattle Parks programs – most recent update here

Please continue sending in not only cancellations/changes but also announcements of what IS happening – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!