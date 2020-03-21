West Seattle, Washington

22 Sunday

53℉

STILL OPEN: West Seattle Tool Library

March 21, 2020 6:07 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Delridge | West Seattle news

More at-home time = more repair/improvement/gardening time. You might need a tool you don’t have. Still open and ready to help: The West Seattle Tool Library, which is in North Delridge, on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. It’s a nonprofit that’s been serving the community for more than a decade. WSTL’s Christina Hahs tells WSB, “We are open regular hours and sterilizing all the tools going out and coming in.” Open tomorrow (Sunday) 11 am-4 pm – also 5-8 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and 11 am-4 pm Saturdays.

Share This

No Replies to "STILL OPEN: West Seattle Tool Library"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.