STILL OPEN: West Seattle Tool Library

More at-home time = more repair/improvement/gardening time. You might need a tool you don’t have. Still open and ready to help: The West Seattle Tool Library, which is in North Delridge, on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. It’s a nonprofit that’s been serving the community for more than a decade. WSTL’s Christina Hahs tells WSB, “We are open regular hours and sterilizing all the tools going out and coming in.” Open tomorrow (Sunday) 11 am-4 pm – also 5-8 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and 11 am-4 pm Saturdays.