The first of three consecutive “supermoons” brought breathtaking sights, and we have three to share. Above, Greg Snyder photographed the Monday morning moonset over the Olympic Mountains’ iconic Brothers. Below, Dan Ciske‘s view of the Monday evening moonrise over the Cascades, from Duwamish Head:

Just a bit further southeast, David Hutchinson was along Harbor Avenue:

Just a week and a half until spring arrives – 8:49 pm Thursday, March 19!