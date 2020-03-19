SCHOOL’S OUT: Why Westside School buses were out on the road

It’s been a week now since schools started closing en masse, both public and independent. Westside School (WSB sponsor) head of school Steve de Beer sent photos explaining why the school’s buses were out on Wednesday: “Our three Westside School buses were out in West Seattle all day delivering learning materials (books, papers, laptops, tablets, etc.) to over 250 Westside families as we launched remote learning.”

Westside’s campus is in Arbor Heights. The governor has ordered all schools to keep their campuses closed through at least Friday, April 24th.

What’s learning like for YOUR family during this time? westseattleblog@gmail.com