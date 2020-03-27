SCHOOL’S OUT: Killer Whale Tales offering free online classes

(WSB file photo of Jeff Hogan presenting Killer Whale Tales at a local school)

From Jeff Hogan of Killer Whale Tales:

Hi Neighbors: My West Seattle-based non-profit, Killer Whale Tales, is offering free online classes for students learning at home. (In fact, if you have kids in the area’s schools, I may have already visited with them…) I am offering multiple classes for a limited number of students in each session until we all get back to school. Even if you don’t live in WS we would love to have any kids that you know join us for this science-based activity. Sign up at this link and check back for other classes coming soon.

And yes, we meet WA States Next Generation Science Standards!