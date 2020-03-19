RESTAURANTS & BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: Still updating our list! Plus, new West Seattle Junction directory

(Photo by Christopher Boffoli)

That’s one of the new official temporary food-pickup zones set up by the city – this one’s in the 3200 block of California SW by Srivilai Thai, one of the 110+ restaurants and beverage businesses (coffee, wine, beer, etc.) on the list we launched Monday (see it here, or find it in our navigation menu, RESTAURANT LIST). We want to let you know we are still updating the list – adding businesses as we hear from them, updating their status when we get word it’s changed (a few have closed after a few days of trying takeout-only, for example). Whether you’re a proprietor or a customer, we appreciate the help in getting updates – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302.

We also wanted to share the news that the West Seattle Junction Association has published a list of what its food/beverage businesses – and some other retailers – are doing: Find it here! If you’re on foot in The Junction, you’ll also see posters with pickup/delivery info, and lots of quick-pickup parking.