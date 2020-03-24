RESTAURANT & BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: More updates for our West Seattle list

As noted when the governor issued the “stay home” order, food and beverage businesses CAN stay open for takeout and delivery – they’re considered “essential.” So we are continuing to update the West Seattle list (see it here) we launched eight days ago, right after the governor ordered an end to dine-in/sit-down service. Already this week, we’ve had a few more closures, and a reopening. Please help us keep this updated – whether you are a business owner/staffer or customer, if you have a change/addition, please email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!