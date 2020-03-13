RESOURCE REMINDER: If you find or lose a pet in West Seattle …

Disruption in so many regular routines means disruption in pets’ lives too. So in case you weren’t already aware, a reminder of one of the resources we offer: For more than a decade, WSB has had the only all-West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page on the open web. The first thing to do if you lose/find one is of course, canvass the area – then (if you’ve found one), check our page in case s/he is already posted – if not (whether found OR lost), send us a pic/info: westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302. Here to help!