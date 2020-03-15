PRINT THIS: Guide to safely helping, checking on neighbors

For everyone who is ready to help … the best place to start is your own immediate neighborhood, especially if you know of older or otherwise high-risk people who live nearby. In that spirit, the city has developed a guide for what to do to avoid inadvertently spreading the virus (or any others) while you’re getting or receiving help. Thanks to Cindi Barker of the Neighborhood Emergency Hubs for sharing this. We suggest printing if you can (here’s the PDF version).