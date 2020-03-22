Police clear drivers from Constellation Park, for now

After multiple reports that Beach Drive by Constellation Park was clogged with driver groups that police were trying to clear, we went over to check. Only the police remained. But we heard other dispatches before – and after – about driver groups along Alki, as well as speeding on the West Seattle Bridge. One resident sent us a note about the same time we found the officers, saying, “It gets bad around here in the summer but this week has been really bad … feels like we are at a racetrack.”