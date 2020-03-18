PET FOOD: What West Seattle’s three stores are doing

All three of West Seattle’s small independent pet-food/supplies stores are open – here are their latest updates:

PET ELEMENTS (6511 California SW)

Please use the hand sanitizer located in store as you enter PRIOR to touching any carts, baskets, or product. We also ask that you pay with a card if possible, we have a no-touch procedure in place. If necessary you can call us to place and pay for your order. We can then bring it to your car for you. We do ask that you have brand, formula, size needed, and limit variety on can requests. We may ask that you call back if we are busy…please understand if this happens. We’re doing our best to provide you with pet groceries and great service during this time.

Customer Scott also reports they’ve suspended receipt-signing but can still print you a receipt.

NEXT TO NATURE (4543 California SW):