PET FOOD: What West Seattle’s three stores are doing

All three of West Seattle’s small independent pet-food/supplies stores are open – here are their latest updates:
PET ELEMENTS (6511 California SW)
Please use the hand sanitizer located in store as you enter PRIOR to touching any carts, baskets, or product. We also ask that you pay with a card if possible, we have a no-touch procedure in place.
If necessary you can call us to place and pay for your order. We can then bring it to your car for you. We do ask that you have brand, formula, size needed, and limit variety on can requests. We may ask that you call back if we are busy…please understand if this happens. We’re doing our best to provide you with pet groceries and great service during this time.
Customer Scott also reports they’ve suspended receipt-signing but can still print you a receipt.
NEXT TO NATURE (4543 California SW):
We firmly believe that continued access to proper pet nutrition is just as important as continued access to proper human nutrition, so we will do everything we can to support the pet families in Seattle. We plan to be open on our regular schedule for in-store purchases, but will also be expanding our options by
1) offering curbside pick-up either in the 15-minute zone currently set up in front of our store on California Ave SW or in our parking area off the alleyway between California Ave SW and 44th Ave SW (near Wells Fargo) and
2) offering free next-day home delivery within the greater Seattle area
For both 1) and 2), customers can call us at 206-935-1134 to place and pay for their order and select their preferred fulfillment method.
On a separate note, we are working hard, as are our manufacturers and distributors, to maintain the supply of essentials such as foods and litters, and we’d like to thank all of those people who have chosen NOT to over-purchase in these uncertain times.
MUD BAY (2611 California SW): Open 11-7:30 weekdays, 9-7:30 weekends:
To help keep Muddies and customers safe, we have increased our efforts to reduce the spread of any illness by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly, we’ve also implemented curbside pickup to keep visits as brief as possible.
We’re tracking as many business categories as we can – email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!
