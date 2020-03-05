Operational update from Senior Center of West Seattle

While NO cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been linked to West Seattle so far, many local organizations/insttutions are making operational changes to respond to Seattle-King County Public Health recommendations (here’s the newest list). We’ve just received this from Senior Center of West Seattle interim executive director Amy Lee Derenthal, and we’re publishing it separately because of the center’s major role in the community:

Thursday, March 5 – Business as usual.

Friday, March 6 – We will be closing the Senior Center as of Friday morning for all non-essential programs. We do not have a reopen date at this time due to the unusual circumstances.

These essential programs are continuing until further notice:

Tax Help Appointments – will take place on Friday, March 6 and TBD for the following week.

Community Dining – starting on Monday, March 9th we will be providing sack lunches to participants.

Tuesday, March 10th Food Bank Distribution – We will provide prepared bags of food for pick-up.

Stop and Shop: We will keep the Stop and Shop open as long as we have volunteer coverage. Communications will go out as we know more and if we have to close.

Staff will be communicating with instructors, volunteers and members about the closure. We do not know at this time how long we will be closed and will keep the community updated. Please check our website as well as (WSB) for updates.