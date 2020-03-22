Online church services, WestSide Baby ‘brunch,’ & more for your West Seattle Sunday

Good morning. Thanks to Mark Wangerin for the photo of a Barrow’s Goldeneye in West Seattle waters! On to a Sunday list of what is/isn’t happening – first, our second Sunday with a list of churches that have taken their services online:

ADMIRAL UCC: The video service for today is posted online here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am Town Hall-style worship with House Group Leaders, via Zoom – info and link on lower right of this page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Daily online worship here

ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CHURCH: Planning to livestrream here at 10 am.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 9:30 am, 11 am, 7 pm.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreamed and recorded services, here.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Livestreaming here,10 am.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Livestream at 10 am via YouTube – link will be on this webpage.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming in English at 8:30 am, en Español at 10 am, here.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming Mass at 9:30 am here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s recorded service will be here by 8 am.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming Mass here at 10 am.

PEACE LUTHERAN: Watch here for the pastor’s message for today.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 10 am.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is posted here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SEATTLE PRESBYTERIAN Plans are explained here, including livestreams at 8:30 and 10 am today.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming via Zoom, 10:30 am.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also happening:

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – go check out something for that at-home project you suddenly have time to do. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WESTSIDE BABY’S COMMUNITY IN BLOOM: At 1 pm, go here to be part of the “virtual brunch” supporting WestSide Baby‘s work

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER TO GO: High Point Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield, as previewed here. (34th/Myrtle)

What’s NOT happening:

CANCELED: West Seattle Farmers’ Market (announcement) Miss the market? Check out this list of how to get the vendors’ products even while it’s on hiatus. And watch for our story later today on an effort to bring the market back.