Online church services, and what else is happening (or not) on your West Seattle Sunday

Good morning. We start with that adorable harbor-seal photo by David Hutchinson, who explains, “This latest young harbor seal, nicknamed “Dandelion,’ was being watched over by Seal Sitter volunteers. Pups are born in south Puget Sound from late June – September each year, so a good guess would be that Dandelion is about 6 – 9 months old. Harbor seal pups are only with their mothers for 4-6 weeks and are then on their own.”

On to our list of what is/isn’t happening – first, what’s planned by local churches that we heard from or found online:

ADMIRAL UCC: Sermon will be posted online here.

ALKI UCC: Testing a livestream – info on lower right of this page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Pastor’s message here

ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CHURCH: Planning to livestrream here.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here.

CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: Meetings canceled

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Livestreaming here.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Online liturgy here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here.

HALLOWS CHURCH: The video service for today is here.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming en Español here.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Services online and updated here, or listen to sermons here. “Youth group will be virtual as well and can be found online.”

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Video resources including weekly homilies here.

PEACE LUTHERAN: Pastor’s message.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Livestreaming here, viewable later on YouTube.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is posted here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here.

WEST SEATTLE PRESBYTERIAN Plans are explained here.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming here.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

What else IS happening:

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – go check out something for that at-home project you suddenly have time to do. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JAMTIME: Old-time/bluegrass music, live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER TO GO: High Point Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield, as previewed here. (34th/Myrtle)

What’s NOT happening:

CANCELED: West Seattle Farmers’ Market (announcement)

CLOSED: Libraries, Parks facilities, Log House Museum

Got something for our closures/changes/cancellations page, or our calendar, or some other kind of announcement/news? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!