Online church services and other notes for your West Seattle Sunday

Thanks to Jim Borrow for the skyline photo from Tuesday. On to our Sunday list of what is/isn't happening – our third Sunday spotlighting churches that have taken their services online:

ADMIRAL UCC: The video service for today is posted online here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service, via Zoom – info and link on lower right of this page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Daily online worship here

ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 10 am.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 8 am, 9:30 am, 11 am, 7 pm.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Livestreaming here at 10 am.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am here.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming in English at 8:30 am, en Español at 10 am, here.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming Mass at 9:30 am here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s recorded service and children’s sstory are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming Mass here at 10 am.

PEACE LUTHERAN: Watch here for the pastor’s message for today.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 10:15 am, or view later on the church website.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is viewable here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Plans are explained here, including livestreams at 8:30 and 10 am today.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming via Zoom, 10:30 am.

Any other churches to add? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Also today:

FERRY SCHEDULE CUTS: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is among those affected, starting today, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER TO GO: High Point Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield, as previewed here. (34th/Myrtle)

What’s NOT happening:

CANCELED: West Seattle Farmers’ Market (as announced). Here’s this list of how to get the vendors’ products even while it’s on hiatus.