LOVE NATURE? Here’s how to share it

(Photo courtesy Seattle Parks)

Once again this year, you’re invited to become a SUNGuide – here’s what that’s all about:

Become a SUNGuide!

Seattle Urban Nature Guides enhance, promote, and foster appreciation of nature by connecting students with their Seattle parklands, and providing active learning opportunities in nature.

As a SUNGuide, you will:

*Develop Job Skills such as public speaking, education techniques and group engagement

*Enjoy a community of fellow volunteers and city staff

*Receive FREE Training on Pacific Northwest flora and fauna, habitats, environmental education techniques to connect with a wide variety of audiences and equity concepts

*Lead hands-on learning experiences in a variety of settings from playgrounds to forests

*Familiarize yourself with Seattle’s destination Parks while helping others do the same

To Apply

Review the position description, training schedule, and apply online by Thursday, March 19, 2020!