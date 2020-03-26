West Seattle, Washington

27 Friday

45℉

LOCAL BIZ UPDATES: SoundYoga; Fitness Together-West Seattle; Fit4Mom

March 26, 2020 8:11 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Health | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Though fitness studios had to close in the governor’s first wave of business shutdowns more than a week and a half ago, many in West Seattle are thriving online. Here are notes on three:

SOUNDYOGA (WSB sponsor): Longtime yoga instructor Chris Dormaier sent the image:

Chris reports, “We have gone totally online and it has been working well and fun!” You can check out the online classes by going to soundyoga.com.

FITNESS TOGETHER-WEST SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Fitness Together is offering virtual 1-on-1 live training sessions during the temporary shutdown of the studio. You can try one for free – email bonniekatz@fitnesstogether.com. They report, “Our clients are surprised at what a great workout they are getting!”

FIT4MOM WEST SEATTLE: This Admiral-based business is “offering online fitness classes and kids’ playgroups to give their community a way to stay healthy and connected.” That includes “online workout classes 18 times per week for all paying members. And free playgroups, activities, crafts and even Mom Chats at least 3 times per week for anyone. In addition, new moms are invited to join the community and get access to all of the workouts and playgroups.”

More business updates tomorrow!

Share This

No Replies to "LOCAL BIZ UPDATES: SoundYoga; Fitness Together-West Seattle; Fit4Mom"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.