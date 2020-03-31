Hungry? Thirsty? More updates to our list of West Seattle (etc.) restaurants and other food/beverage businesses with takeout and/or delivery

This is now the third week that we’ve been updating the original West Seattle (etc.) list of restaurants and other food/beverage businesses open for takeout and/or delivery. We just updated three more listings thanks to proprietors and readers, and added one. Tens of thousands of readers have used the list, so we appreciate your help in catching changes (anything from new hours to online ordering to reopenings and closures) – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!